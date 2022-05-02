﻿Active Covid-19 cases in Caraga down to 14

Active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the Caraga Region slid down to 14 as of the April 24-30 period, the regional health department office said Monday.

In a report, the Department of Health in Caraga (DOH-13) said the decrease came after six of 20 Covid-19 patients logged in the previous week have recovered from the disease.

Of the 20 cases last week, nine new Covid-19 infections were tallied, bringing the total cumulative number of cases in the region to 58,860.

The new cases were listed in Agusan del Sur with three, and one each in the provinces of Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur. Three new cases were also recorded in Butuan City and one in Surigao City.

“The total recoveries in the region also now reach 56,655,” the DOH-13 said.

Three Covid-19 related deaths were also registered as of last week, bringing the total number of deaths in the region to 2,191 since the pandemic was declared in early 2020.

DOH-13 also pointed out that no severe or critical conditions due to Covid-19 infections were admitted to the different medical facilities in the region last week.

In terms of healthcare utilization, DOH-13 said only 16.49 percent or 96 out of 582 non-intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 2.99 percent, or two of 67 ICU beds are being utilized for Covid-19 cases.

