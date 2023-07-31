Acronis CEO, Patrick Pulvermueller, Honored on CRN’s Top 100 Executives List for the Third Consecutive Year

This exclusive recognition attests to Pulvermueller’s leadership and strategic vision, solidifying Acronis’ industry prominence

Patrick Pulvermueller, Honored on CRN’s Top 100 Executives List for the Third Consecutive Year BURLINGTON, Mass., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has once again named Patrick Pulvermueller, CEO at Acronis, to its exclusive 2023 Top 100 Executives list, Top 25 Innovators sub-category. This achievement marks the third consecutive year that Pulvermueller has been honored with this industry accolade, highlighting his visionary approach, and commitment to drive innovation to shape the future of cyber protection. CRN’s Top 100 Executives List honors the technology executives who are supporting, growing, and redefining the IT channel. The executives named to this list have demonstrated their commitment to the channel and proved themselves as exemplary leaders through their channel-focused strategies and initiatives.

Since becoming the CEO in July 2021, Patrick Pulvermueller has been instrumental in reaffirming Acronis’ position in the channel market. His strategic decision-making, business acumen, and leadership have driven Acronis to new heights in the cyber protection industry. Under Pulvermueller’s guidance, Acronis continues its hyper-growth trajectory by expanding its global footprint and introducing innovative solutions that address the challenges of the modern digital world. Most recently, Acronis announced the general availability of Acronis Advanced Security + Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) with new capabilities such as AI-based attack analysis as an advanced pack for the Acronis Cyber Protection Platform. Acronis’ suite of solution offerings reduces the complexity of protecting IT environments from ransomware and advanced cyberattacks.

“I am honored to be named on CRN’s Top 100 Executives List for the third year in a row,” said Patrick Pulvermueller, CEO, Acronis. “This award recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Acronis organization. Our inclusion in the Top 25 Innovators category showcases the dedication and expertise of our talented team who deliver the Acronis Cyber Protect solutions to reduce complexity, increase productivity, and decrease operating costs for our partners and customers. I am proud of the entire Acronis team for their commitment and meaningful impact on the industry.”

CRN’s Top 100 Executives list acknowledges the tech visionaries who are setting the pace for the rest of the IT industry. It honors executives across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators, and Top 25 Disrupters, each with its own set of strengths that impact the IT channel.

“It is the bold and decisive who continue to dominate our annual list in the technology world,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Those featured on our CRN 2023 Top 100 Executives list demonstrate perpetual commitment to business growth, partner success, and IT innovation and aren’t afraid to push boundaries – even in a time of economic uncertainty.”

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

