Acorda tells PNP personnel: Stay away from politics

CALBAYOG CITY: The Philippine National Police (PNP) leadership on Friday reminded all personnel to stay away from politics but to continue to uphold and protect the Constitution at all times. "For us to keep our republic intact, we should uphold the rule of law. Kung anuman ang mandated ng Constitution sa atin, doon lang tayo, (Whatever the Constitution mandates us to do, that's where we should stand)," Chief General Benjamin Acorda told personnel from various PNP units in Samar province in a brief meeting at the Calbayog Sports Center. The PNP top official again refuted rumors about destabilization against the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. "Often, it is told in the media. May mga media practitioners na nagsasabi (there are media practitioners who say) military and police generals asking the President to resign. Gentlemen, I never asked anyone to resign, more so the President," Acosta told policemen. He then encouraged the entire police force to be vigilant and shun politics. "Leave the politics to them. We assure this administration kung ano ang require ng batas sa atin doon tayo (that what the law requires of us, there we stand). That is what we will keep this country intact," Acosta added. Acosta visited Calbayog to personally condole and provide assistance to the families of three police officers killed during the Jan. 30 encounter with a criminal group in Santa Margarita, Samar. He also visited the four wounded cops recuperating in a private hospital in this city. Acosta was accompanied by Police Regional Office Eastern Visayas Regional Director Brig. Gen. Reynaldo Pawid. Source: Philippines News Agency