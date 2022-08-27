ACG to intensify online patrols, validation of ‘trending’ videos

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) on Thursday directed all police units to intensify cyber patrolling and validate all "trending" videos posted on social media.

ACG chief, Brig. Gen. Joel Doria, gave the order following another viral video where a woman was heard crying for help because of alleged attempted rape.

Doria cited the need to check the legitimacy of these materials as some photos and videos turned out to be recycled incidents that have already been resolved by the police while some are manipulated due to different motives such as attracting more followers or putting the government in a bad light.

He, meanwhile, acknowledged the role of social media in making the public aware of these incidents.

"This is a clear manifestation of the community coming out into the open and responding to the PNP’s call for help in the country’s peace and order situation where they play an active part of support to the organization," he said in a statement.

Doria also ordered ACG units to ensure that malicious or fake videos are taken down to prevent undue panic among the public.

On Wednesday, the PNP dismissed anew rumors that a serial killer and members of a criminal group aboard a white van are behind the series of reported killings and disappearances of several individuals.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., meanwhile, said he has asked PNP chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. to submit a report on the series of reported killings that stirred public alarm, especially amid the start of in-person classes this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency