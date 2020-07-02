Accommodation facilities in Ilocos region resume operations

Several accommodation facilities in the Ilocos region are now open for business under “new normal” condition amid the pandemic.

In Ilocos Norte, close to a hundred hotels, resorts, and transient houses were issued a special permit to operate either as a quarantine facility, accommodation place for authorized persons outside residence (APOR), or leisure.

The provincial government, through the Ilocos Norte Tourism Office (INTO), is currently processing the release of special permits to ensure these establishments comply with the prescribed minimum health standards.

“This time is difficult for accommodation establishments. Right now, we are mitigating the impacts of the pandemic as we are already towards our transition to the ‘new normal,” Provincial Tourism officer Aianree Raquel said on Thursday.

Several accommodation facilities in Vigan City are now also open for business but they must all adhere to health standards prescribed by the Department of Health, such as the wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distancing. and observing frequent hand washing.

“We’re finding a way to make sure that they can reopen and more importantly, we need to provide employment opportunities,” Raquel added.

Meanwhile, Vigan City Mayor Juan Carlo Medina earlier said the city government continues to provide more programs, including loan assistance through a cooperative, to help affected sectors mitigate the effect of the global pandemic.

Medina also reminded local residents to be smart, keep safe, and protect their family and themselves from the virus.

“Gawin natin ang lahat, sumunod tayo sa mga batas, sa mga reglamento para maprotektahan natin hindi lang ang ating sarili, pero pati ang ating mga kababayan (Let’s do everything to follow the law and guidelines to protect ourselves and our constituents),” he said.

