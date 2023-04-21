Academics indicate that Thai digital businesses have more opportunities to grow.

Bangkok, April 21- The President of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce stated that Thai digital businesses still have a lot of opportunities to grow. Pointed out that in the past, it grew as high as 13 percent of GDP, creating a value of more than 2 trillion baht.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Thanawat Phonwichai, President of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said at the press conference on the economic survey titled "Digital Marketing and Digital Economy: Stimulating the Economy after the Election", stating that nowadays, almost every digital business has entered Thai society. sector already Considered to have a good and continuous growth rate, therefore, all sectors must work together to create awareness for all groups of Thai people to use digital more. And it is considered something that has been well received by all political parties that have brought the digital format to present to the public to know that the next step in Thailand in the future that will move towards fully digital. together in all aspects

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce sees the importance of Thailand becoming a full-fledged digital society and therefore has organized a digital marketing course. Directly for students and interested people to understand and learn more about digital in a format, so anyone interested can contact the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

However, the Center for Economic and Business Forecasting The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce has conducted a survey and assessed the Thai digital business sector's proportion is increasing every year until now it has a proportion of 13 percent of GDP or a value of more than 2 trillion baht. It is expected that the growth rate will continue to be relatively higher. after this Although this business sector is high, there are many problems with cyber scammers and to jointly prevent this problem. The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with the cyber police to speed up finding ways to prevent people from falling victim to these scammers as well.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency