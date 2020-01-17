Abu Sayyaf ‘ransom negotiator’ nabbed in Zambo port

and lt;description and gt;

Government operatives arrested an alleged Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member who was involved in the recent killing of a police officer in Sulu, an official said Friday.

Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos Jr., Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM) director, identified the suspect as Benhajar Salapuddin Alan, of Barangay Sta. Barbara.

Marcos said Alan, who was arrested by a joint police team from Sulu and this city around 5 a.m. Friday has a standing warrant of arrest for murder.

Alan is allegedly a follower of the slain ASG senior leader Albader Parad and was one of the group's ransom negotiators.

Police said Alan was also involved in illegal drug sand gun-for-hire activities here and in the province of Sulu.

Marcos said Alan is the primary suspect in the killing of Joemer Hashim Jawadin on Dec. 7, 2015.

He said Alan was also involved in the killing of a police officer, Lt. Sali Salim, and a certain Jipon, an informant, during an anti-drug operation last January 12 in Sitio Baunoh, Barangay Tagbak, Indanan, Sulu.

Marcos said Alan's arrest was the result of an intelligence-driven operation by the Sulu Police Provincial Office in coordination with other the police and the military.

Source: Philippines News Agency

