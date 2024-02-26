Latest News

About P11-M shabu seized in Cebu drug sting

CEBU: A high-value drug personality was arrested Sunday night in an operation near a Sikh Temple here, which also resulted in the confiscation of close to PHP11 million worth of suspected shabu. The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit identified the arrested suspect as Ciano Entoma Villanueva, whose area of operation covers the entire capital city and could dispose of at least a kilo of shabu per week. He was arrested in a buy-bust operation beside the Sikh Temple on V. Rama Avenue in this city after yielding a total of 1,600 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P10,880,000, and other drug paraphernalia. Villanueva's name emerged in the Police Regional Office's intelligence operations and has allegedly maintained contact inside a jail. Villanueva is now facing drug charges. Source: Philippines News Agency

