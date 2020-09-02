Aboitiz Group reassures continuous business ops amid Covid-19

The Aboitiz Group has reassured customers of its continuous operation while imposing health and safety protocols due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

This, as the firm manages critical industries such as power, banking and financial services, food, land, and infrastructure, including cement manufacturing and construction.

Sabin Aboitiz, company president and chief executive officer, shared the commitment to keep its businesses running smoothly to help the country’s economy to weather the challenges posed by the health crisis.

Aboitiz said his team regularly inspects current operations at AP Renewables, Inc. Makiling-Banahaw (MakBan) Geothermal Power Plant, and its other businesses to check on the working conditions of the team members and front-line workers.

“Aboitiz is committed to provide unhampered delivery of products and services across critical sectors that will help keep our economy moving,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group will continue to provide reliable and ample power supply to the country; ensure food security along with our partners; continue to create better ways to live; and ensure enough and domestically-produced cement of good quality to support the country’s infrastructure initiatives, he added.

In all these visits, Aboitiz said these facilities are carefully following strict pre-entry safety requirements, health screening, and other safety protocols.

“On top of keeping unhampered operations on various work sites and business facilities, the most important thing is ensuring that our team members especially those in the frontlines, those who are keeping the lights on; those who are keeping the machines running; and those who are building our homes one brick at a time are well taken-cared of; that they are healthy, safe and their needs are met,” Aboitiz said.

To ensure a safe working environment, Republic Cement Batangas plant manager Erwin Cruz said strict pre-entry screening requirements and health protocols greet guests and visitors in all Aboitiz business sites, including temperature check, proper hand hygiene, wearing of masks and physical distancing.

Upon entry, both employees and visitors are met with constant reminders on physical distancing, frequent hand sanitation, proper wearing of masks, and personal protective equipment on site.

Meanwhile, at the Seafront Residences, Aboitiz inspected completed houses and amenities as well as future areas for development.

The AboitizLand, through its assistant vice president for customer management, Monica Trajano, was able to highlight its successes and initiatives towards meeting the construction goals despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

To date, the Aboitiz Group has contributed nearly PHP2.2 billion for its Covid-19 response efforts to the country’s economy.

The amount excludes various payments waived, reduced, extended or restructured credit to help customers cope with the impact of the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency