Abducted school driver rescued in Marawi

CAMP SK PENDATUN: Police personnel in Marawi City and Lanao del Sur rescued a kidnapping victim following a hot pursuit operation Wednesday afternoon.

In a report Thursday, Col. Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police provincial director, identified the victim as Jamel Lantod Hadji Jabbar, driver at the Siena School Foundation in Marawi City.

Daculan said Jabbar was forcibly taken by gunmen, including the van (FAB-1185) he was driving in Barangay Beyabadamag, Marawi City, and brought him to the direction of Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

After receiving the information, personnel from the Marawi City police station and the provincial police mobile force company conducted the pursuit operation and recovered the victim in Barangay Cadayawan, also in Marawi City.

The Marawi police said the motive of the abduction was “rido” (clan feud), and that Jabbar was abducted by relatives identified only as Mohamad and Ansary.

No charges have been filed as both sides agreed to settle the matter peacefully, the police said.

Source: Philippines News Agency