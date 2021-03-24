Abcam Wins Industry Awards from CiteAb

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Abcam (AIM:ABC; NASDAQ:ABCM), a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, announced that Dr Alejandra Solache, SVP of Research & Development received the CiteAb award for ‘Significant Individual Impact’ and the Company was recognized as ‘Antibody Supplier Succeeding in Cardiovascular Research’.

On receiving her award, Dr Alejandra Solache, SVP of R&D, Abcam, said: “Thank you very much to the team at CiteAb for this award. I am passionate about promoting the importance of reagent quality across the life science sector. It is an honor to receive this award and I would like to share it with the many people across the industry that I have had the pleasure and privilege to collaborate with throughout my career. I would like to acknowledge my colleagues at Abcam for their relentless efforts in placing the customer at the heart of all we do and the Company’s long-term commitment to raising industry standards.”

As a seasoned R&D scientist, Dr Alejandra Solache has pioneered the development and adoption of sustainable, consistent antibodies with the goal of addressing the reproducibility crisis in the life sciences industry. She has focused on identifying and removing variables in the antibody development process. At Abcam, she successfully implemented a move to large scale in-house production of recombinant reagents, delivering over 20,000 novel recombinant monoclonal antibodies to date. Critical to this, she established comprehensive validation programs to ensure specificity, sensitivity and overall performance, including the use of gold standard CRISPR gene-edited knockout (KO) cell lines that has created an industry-leading portfolio of over 3,000 KO validated antibodies.

Alejandra participates in many sector initiatives with academic and industry thought leaders and was the driving force behind Abcam’s first ‘Reproducible Science Week’ conference. She actively champions the need for researchers to fully validate their own reagents to further address the issue of poor experimental reproducibility.

Dr Andrew Chalmers, founder of CiteAb, said: “I wish to offer my personal congratulations to Dr Alejandra Solache on winning the CiteAb Award for Significant Individual Impact. Anyone who has met her will understand why she has won this award, she has such drive and passion for improving research antibody quality and has championed the use of recombinant antibodies and improved validation across the sector. Her efforts have helped to ensure antibodies are fit to support biomedical research and ultimately the patients receiving treatment. I wish her continued success in her.”

In addition, Abcam received the ‘Antibody Supplier Succeeding in Cardiovascular Research’ award, reflecting its commitment to this crucial area of research. The team focuses on emerging areas of interest, such as understanding the links between cardiovascular events and the development of neuropathologies and how this supports better diagnostics and enhanced treatment options.

