Abanse Negrense rules PSL beach volley event

Abanse Negrense was the biggest winner of the PSL Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup after taking a 1-3 finish in the tournament that ran through the weekend at the Subic Bay Beach Volleyball Court.

The two representatives of Abanse Negrense swept the two pairs of Sta. Lucia in the medal matches on Sunday to seal the big win.

Abanse Negrense A, consisting of Alexa Polidario and Erjan Magdato, defeated Sta. Lucia A of DM Demontano and Jackielyn Estoquia in straight sets, 21-15, 21-17, for the gold.

Polidario and Magdato's win completed a 6-0 sweep of the competition, in which they swept the pool stages, then ousted Toby's Sports in the quarterfinals, and relegated Sta. Lucia B of Bang Pineda and Jonah Sabete to the bronze medal match.

On the other hand, despite settling for the silver, Demontano and Estoquia prevented an all-Abanse Negrense final from happening after beating Abanse Negrense B of Jennifer Cosas and Gelimae Villanueva in the semifinals earlier Sunday, 21-18, 16-21, 15-9.

Cosas and Villanueva, however, still got a place on the podium after downing Pineda and Sabete, 21-13, 22-20, for the bronze.

The PSL Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup was the first non-professional sports event that was allowed to proceed amid the pandemic.

The PSL looks to finally resume its indoor volleyball season with the All-Filipino Conference also to take place in Subic

