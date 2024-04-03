Latest News

ABANG JOHARI TO HOST AIDILFITRI OPEN HOUSE

KUCHING, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Juma'ani Tuanku Bujang will be hosting an Aidilfitri open house this year. The Sarawak Premier's Office in a statement today announced that the open house on the first and second day of Aidilfitri will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here. "The public is invited to attend from 10.30 am to 3.00 pm on the first day of Aidilfitri, and on the second day from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm," said the statement. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.