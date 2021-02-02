Abandoned dogs in Kidapawan City up for adoption

Several abandoned dogs impounded in Kidapawan City are up for adoption.

Dr. Elaine Mahusay, city veterinary deputy officer, said that of the 15 stray dogs caught during their recent operation, eight are currently eligible for adoption.

“Seven (dogs) were already claimed by their owners,” Mahusay told reporters here Tuesday, adding that the adoption requirements are simple, and those interested in adopting dogs can now visit their office.

“These include filling out of adoption form, screening of interested adoptive owner, and to shoulder the amount of PHP200 as impounding fee,” she said.

Mahusay said several pet owners have signified their interest to adopt the dogs in the pound and have actually visited them to comply with the requirements.

In their latest operation last week, the city veterinary office (CVO) rescued eight stray dogs in three villages.

“The CVO personnel gave dog owners three hours before leaving the areas of operation so that they would have the chance to reclaim their pets before reaching the pound area,” Mahusay said.

Photos of all captured dogs are posted on the Kidapawan Facebook page to notify the public and their respective owners.

“If nobody will claim the dogs after a period of seven days they will be declared as abandoned and will already be eligible for adoption,” Mahusay said.

Since 2015, the city has recorded no rabies cases as attributed to the efforts of CVO personnel. Apart from its adopt-a-dog program, the OCV remains committed to its free anti-rabies vaccination campaign.