Abalos vows regular inspections to avert jailbreak

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos Jr. on Wednesday vowed to implement measures to prevent another jailbreak. Abalos, in a press conference held at Pasay City Hall, said he will order regular inspections of jail facilities, help address jail congestion, and review the security protocols as well as the accountability of police officers and officials. He lauded the collaborative effort among the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Pasay City Government, and the public for the swift capture of 10 escapees from the Malibay Police Sub-station 6 detention facility. Abalos also commended Pasay Mayor Imelda "Emi" Calixto-Rubiano for her initiative in bridging the coordination between the PNP and the barangay authorities. "Ito yung sinasabi nating basta magkaisa ang bansa, walang imposible. Ito na ang nadarama natin ngayon (This is what we have been telling that when the country unites, there is no impossible. This is what we feel now)," Abalos told reporters citing how fast law enforcers resolved the big cases. "Kung titingnan niyo ang mga nangyayaring krimen sa ating bansa ngayon, halos lahat mabilis [na nareresolba] (If you look at the crimes happening in our country now, almost all are swiftly resolved. The Degamo case in less than 24 hours nahuli agad yung [tatlong suspek] (the three suspects were immediately arrested)," he added. Abalos stressed the importance of the PNP's high-visibility in the community saying it leads to better communication and coordination. National Capital Region Police Office Director Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo, also present during the media briefing, said the police officer on duty in Malibay Police Sub-station during the incident was relieved from post and already charged with evasion through negligence. The police official said cases like direct assault, attempted homicide, and physical injuries will also be filed against the 10 detainees. For her part, Mayor Calixto-Rubiano congratulated the PNP, barangay officials, and other local organizations for working non-stop until the detainees were captured. The Pasay chief executive also appealed to courts to work faster on pending cases to prevent detention facilities from being crowded with arrested individuals.

Source: Philippines News Agency