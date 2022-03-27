﻿Abalos urges supporters to give UniTeam ‘impressive victory’

Former Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson Benjamin Abalos Sr. on Saturday urged his Mandalenyo constituents to give Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos, Vice Presidential aspirant Sara Duterte, and the entire UniTeam senatorial slate an impressive victory in the coming elections.

“Ang gusto ko lang ipakiusap sa inyo (My request from you), Benhur is the campaign manager ng UniTeam, pwede ba bigyan natin ng (Let us give) impressive victory ang Bongbong-Sara and team UniTeam?” Abalos asked before thousands of supporters who convened as early as 3 p.m. to witness the evening sortie in Addition Hills.

Abalos Sr. is the city’s mayoral candidate. His son, Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. resigned as Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chair to campaign for Marcos.

Abalos also personally endorsed re-electionist Senator Win Gatchalian, who also attended the rally.

“Nitong nakaraang pandemya, isang senador lang ang pumunta dito sa atin at tumulong nang husto. We have adopted him as our son. Dito siya nanumpa bilang isang senador (During the pandemic a senator came here and greatly helped. He took his oath here as senator) ,” Abalos Sr. said.

“Number one siya sa atin noong nakaraang eleksyon, pwede bang gawin pa rin nating number one sa susunod (He ranked No. 1 in last elections, can we make him number one again)?” he added.

Incumbent Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos, who is running for vice mayor, also called on her fellow Mandalenyos to give the same love and support their constituents have been showing to their family every election.

“Mga taga-Mandaluyong, isa lang po ang lambing ko sa inyo, kung gaano nyo po ako minahal, pwede po ba yung pagmamahal na ibinigay nyo sa amin, ibigay nyo rin kay Sen. Win Gatchalian at, of course, kay Vice President Sara (Mandalenyos please give Sen. Win Gatchalian the same love you have for me including Vice President Sara),” Mayor Menchie said, prompting the crowd to respond in loud cheers.

Duterte, who received a deafening cheer from her supporters, thanked the Abalos family and the whole local city slate for organizing the rally and offering the chance for her to share her advocacies of resilience, unity, and patriotism.

“Mayor Menchie Abalos, Vice Mayor Anthony, sa atin pong candidate for Mayor — Chairman Benjamin Abalos, sa atin pong Congressman Boyet Gonzales, sa ating mga konsehal, sa ating mga barangay captains, sa ating mga barangay kagawad, mga SK president at SK Kagawad, barangay volunteers, mga barangay functionaries, nagpapasalamat po ako sa kanilang lahat dahil tinulungan nila ako at ang UniTeam na makasama kayo ngayong gabi na ito. Maraming salamat po sa kanila,” Duterte said.

“At sa inyong lahat na mga taga Mandaluyong ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa oras at oportunidad na makasama kayo ngayong gabi na ito (I thank you all for the time and opportunity to be with you tonight),” Sara added.

Source: Philippines News Agency