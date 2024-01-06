Abalos optimistic Makati-Taguig row will be resolved soon

MANILA: The cities of Taguig and Makati will resolve their issues through constructive and well-meaning talks between their leaders, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos said. Abalos issued the statement during Friday's reopening of the Barangay West Rembo fire sub-station, which the Makati local government padlocked after Taguig assumed jurisdiction of 10 Embo (Enlisted Men's Barrio) barangays in adherence to an earlier Supreme Court ruling. 'What is important is tuloy-tuloy ang serbisyo. Dahil dito, ako ay nagpapasalamat sa (What is important is that public service continues. That's why I thank the) City of Makati, and hopefully, we will solve this issue. Kung ano 'yung mga buhol at gusot, mapag-usapan ng maayos (Whatever the problems are, we hope to settle them peacefully)," Abalos said, as quoted in a news release on Saturday. He also called for uninterrupted delivery of public services for the affected residents of the Embo communities. He thanked Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay for allowing the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to use the station during the transition. 'Pinayagan tayo ni Mayor Abby. Ang terminology dito ay transition hanggang maayos talaga lahat (Mayor Abby allowed this. The correct term is transition until we settle all issues)," Abalos said. Makati Administrator Claro Certeza said that while the DILG and Makati would still discuss the details of the BFP's use of the Embo fire stations, 'what is important is the re-opening of the stations for continuity of public service.' Source: Philippines News Agency