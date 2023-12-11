Abalos bats for giving benefits to key village personnel

MANILA: Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said on Monday the agency is pushing for giving of more economic benefits and incentives to key barangay employees such as the barangay health workers, members of Lupon Tagapamayapa, and barangay tanods (watchmen) to ensure the continuity of service in the communities. Speaking at the Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentive Awards (LTIA) 2023 at the Manila Hotel, Abalos said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) fully supports the proposal in the Legislative branch to institutionalize a system of providing economic benefits and other incentives under the proposed 'Magna Carta for Barangay.' Under the proposed law, barangay workers, including the Lupons, can receive an honorarium that is compatible with the current economy of the country and other benefits, he said. Meanwhile, the DILG chief recognized the Lupons' significant efforts in amicably settling neighborhood disputes, noting that they have helped unclog the court dockets and save more or less PHP4-billion cost of litigation money. The LTIA 2023 winners are: Brgy. Budla-an (Cebu City) for highly urbanized cities; Brgy. Upper Katungal (Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat) for independent component cities (ICC); Brgy. Poblacion (Tupi, South Cotabato) for 1st to 3rd Class Municipalities; Brgy. Ibabang Atingay (Magdalena, Laguna) for 4th to 6th Class Municipalities. The first and second runners-up are: Brgy. Doongan (Butuan City) and Brgy. Balibago (Angeles City) for HUCs; Brgy. San Vicente (Binan City, Laguna) and Brgy. Lawa-an (Roxas City, Capiz) for ICC and CC; Brgy. Rizal (Bansalan, Davao Del Sur) and Brgy. Cavite (Alangalang, Leyte) for 1st to 3rd class municipalities; and Brgy. Naburos (Baliangao, Misamis Occidental) and Brgy. Otod (San Fernando, Romblon) for 4th to 6th class towns. The LTIA, which started in 1982, was elevated to a Presidential Award by Executive Order 394, entitled 'Establishing the Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Awards' in 1997. 'This is a clear manifestation that our justice sy stem at the barangay level is working and vibrant and that our Lupons have been very effective in carrying out their mandate of amicably settling disputes at the barangay level,' Abalos said.

Source: Philippines News Agency