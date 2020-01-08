AAo vows to wipe out remaining ‘ninja cops’

Interior Secretary Eduardo AAo on Wednesday assured that all 'ninja cops' will soon be removed from the police force.

AAo made the statement following the results of a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey which showed majority of Filipinos believe 'ninja cops' exist in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

That is the result or the aftermath of the Senate investigation. Syempre ganun ang perception ng mga tao dahil (Of course, that's the perception of the public), still very fresh but if you will recall, it happened actually 2013 so that's about six years ago, AAo told reporters after his New Year's call with PNP officials in Camp Crame Wednesday.

AAo said these ninja cops will be dismissed and prosecuted. He said he has a list of these so-called ninja cops which is now being looked into by the PNP.

The SWS survey, fielded from December 13-16, 2019, found that 78 percent of Filipinos believe the accusation that there are ninja cops or police who allegedly sell confiscated drugs they seize in operations among members of the force.

About 7 percent do not believe the accusation, while 15 percent are undecided about the matter. This gives a net belief score of +70, correctly rounded, the SWS said.

Meanwhile, 23 percent of Filipinos say there are very many ninja cops in the police force, 44 percent say somewhat many, 28 percent say a little, and 3 percent say almost none.

By area, the net belief that there are ninja cops is highest in Metro Manila at +77, followed by Balance Luzon at +71, the Visayas at +69, and Mindanao at +65.

The survey results also showed that 50 percent of Filipinos believe the accusation that former PNP chief Oscar Albayalde is a protector of ninja cops while 13 percent say they do not believe and 37 percent are undecided. This gives a net belief score of +37.

The net belief that Albayalde is a protector of ninja cops is highest in the Visayas at +43, followed by Metro Manila at +40, Balance Luzon at +36, and Mindanao at +33.

AAo said he ordered PNP officials to go back to basics in terms of implementing professionalism and discipline among the ranks.

Well, the sight of a policeman (should) command respect and confidence from the public but for the criminal to tremble in fear. Ibig sabihin physically fit, strong with moral courage and doing right, the Interior Secretary emphasized.

Late last year, the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) amended its original complaint to include retired PNP chief Oscar Albayalde who was Pampanga Provincial Police director when the drug raid involving ninja cops took place in 2013.

Albayalde allegedly attempted to influence the dismissal order against his 13 former subordinates accused of reselling seized illegal drugs.

On Oct. 14, Albayalde relinquished and went on non-duty status (NDS) before his mandatory retirement on November 8.

No permanent PNP chief has been appointed since Albayalde stepped down amid the ninja cops controversy.

The PNP is currently headed by Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa as officer-in-charge while AAo was tasked by Duterte to supervise the police force.

Duterte said he wanted AAo to fix the PNP by ensuring a police force free from corruption and abuses.

Source: Philippines News Agency