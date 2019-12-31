AAo ready to follow PRRD order to supervise PNP

Interior Secretary Eduardo AAo on Tuesday said he is ready to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte's order to supervise the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The President is still searching for a permanent Chief PNP and my job is to supervise the organization on his behalf as his alter ego, being the DILG Secretary and Chairman of National Police Commission(Napolcom). I will do my job until the President chooses the next Chief PNP, AAo said in a statement sent to reporters.

I believe he has choices in his mind but he is closely watching the performance and conviction of these candidates particularly on the fight against illegal drugs and professionalizing the PNP ranks, he stressed.

The PNP is currently headed by Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa as officer in charge.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said Gamboa fully respects and supports the decision of the President designating AAo to lead and take over the administration and control of the PNP for the meantime.

As Napolcom chairman, Sec. AAo is in the top hierarchy of the PNP chain of command and is in the best position to cascade the strategic direction of the Commander-in-Chief upon the PNP. We will now await further guidance and instructions from Sec. AAo and we will give him our full support, Banac told reporters when sought for a comment.

Duterte admitted he is still having trouble deciding on who to appoint as next PNP chief lamenting that the police force in Manila remained problematic.

He also warned police and local politicians involved in the illegal drug trade and corruption from facing the worst type of punishment if caught.

Pagka pumasok kayo sa droga (If you enter the illegal drug trade), there is no other way to deal with you except to kill you, Duterte said.

Duterte earlier said it was not enough to be recommended with a list of contenders for the next PNP chief because he was expecting a better deal.

Banac said the police force can still function despite having only an officer-in-charge as Gamboa has the power to order the dismissal, recruitment, and reshuffling of police officials as mandated by the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

He, however, said the PNP needs a permanent chief next year as Gamboa, being only an OIC, cannot approve the disbursement of funds for projects and procurement of equipment.

Banac said that by January, the PNP would procure new equipment and the signature of a permanent head is needed for this measure to push through.

Gamboa is one of the top candidates as PNP chief while other contenders for the post are Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, deputy chief for operations; and Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, former Metro Manila police director and now heads the directorial staff.

Other names mentioned were Central Visayas regional director, Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon and Calabarzon regional director, Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr.

The successful candidate will replace Albayalde who retired on November 8.

