AADK INTRODUCES OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES FOR PUBLIC AT PUSPEN

The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) today launched its Sepang Eco-Challenge and Outdoor Recovery Park (i-Score) at the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN) in Sepang as an outdoor activity site that is also open to the public.

AADK director-general Sutekno Ahmad Belon said the new service, which highlights the concept of a lifelong rehabilitation journey, is an AADK initiative that will benefit its clients who are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation programmes in the institution or community.

"Finally, AADK managed to create another new sports-based service that is different but has elements of drug addiction rehabilitation.

"This effort is very good because the AADK's i-Score not only benefits our clients but also families visiting the centre,” he said in a statement today.

Sutekno said the main philosophy behind creating this product in the form of a service is to explore the potential of contemporary treatment and rehabilitation methods in line with the interests and tendencies of the target groups.

"This adventure recovery approach in the drug treatment and rehabilitation has been introduced in most countries, where this approach focuses on rebuilding self-confidence, communications skills, problem-solving skills when faced with challenges and promoting a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

He said some of the activities that can be held at the AADK's i-Score include All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), camping, cycling and motocross.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency