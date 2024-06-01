A MALAYSIAN CLIMBER DEAD, ANOTHER RESCUED NEAR THE TOP OF MOUNT DENALI, ALASKA

KUALA LUMPUR, One of the three Malaysian climbers who were stranded at an altitude of 19,700 feet on Mount Denali in Alaska, since Tuesday while climbing the tallest mountain in North America, has died. Alpine Club Malaysia, in a Facebook post, said that the climber, Zulkifli Yusuf, 37, reportedly died at 6 am (local time), on May 29, while taking shelter in the snow cave known as the 'Football Field'. 'The cause of death is suspected to be high altitude cerebral edema and hypothermia and will be confirmed through a post-mortem. 'The body is still at the scene and the process of recovery may take some time, depending on weather conditions,' said the club. The Malaysian consulate in Los Angeles has also been informed about the development and will assist the victims for the next process. 'The family has also been informed and we would like to express our condolences and ask Malaysians to pray for the victims,' ??it said. It also said that the second climber, Zainudin Lot, 47, was rescued on May 31, and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Talkeetna, Alaska. 'His condition is stable and he has frostbite on both hands,' it added. On May 31, Denali National Park and ??Preserve, in a statement, confirmed that the rescue team rescued the first of the three stranded climbers, Muhammad Illaham Ishak, 47, on May 28. Source: BERNAMA News Agency