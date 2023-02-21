9th most wanted in Central Luzon collared in Iloilo town

ILOILO CITY: After seven years of hiding, a murder suspect from Nueva Ecija has been arrested in Dingle town, Iloilo province last Sunday.

Armed with a warrant of arrest issued on Feb. 3, 2016, joint police forces apprehended Rebino G. Blanza Jr., 22, a resident of Barangay San Roque, in Lupao, Nueva Ecija in his live-in partner's house in Barangay Ginalinan Viejo, Dingle last Feb. 19.

The suspect is listed as the number 9 most wanted person in Central Luzon with a monetary reward of PHP135,000.

The joint operation was conducted by various units under the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), the Municipal Police Stations (MPS) of Pototan and Dingle, Nueva Ecija Police Office, and the Lupao Municipal Police Station.

Before hiding in Iloilo, Blanza first stayed in Manila for three years where he met his live-in partner and then moved to Iloilo, according to officer on case M/Sg Mark L. Parreño of Pototan MPS.

The suspect was transported back to Nueva Ecija escorted by the Lupao local police on Monday for turnover to the court of origin for proper disposition.

Blanza was the suspect in the killing of a beautician Henry R. Comadre, 37, in Barangay San Antonio, Lupao town, whose body was found on June 12, 2015.

Investigation showed that on June 11, 2015, Comadre had a drinking spree with his friends including the suspect, who was then 15 years old.

