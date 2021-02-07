959 OFWs return home to Caraga in January
At least 959 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned home to different provinces in Caraga in January this year, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in the region (OWWA-13) said Thursday.
“OWWA-13 continues to provide assistance to our returning OFWs upon their arrival at the airport,” said Anne Jane Hallasgo, OWWA-13 Labor communications officer.
While the local government units (LGUs) fetched the returning OFWs based on existing protocols, Hallasgo said OWWA-13 has provided temporary billeting upon their arrival at the airport.
Returning OFWs were subjected to the usual minimum public health standards required in their areas, she added.
OWWA-13 data also indicated that a total of 9,627 OFWs have already returned home to Caraga from April 2020 to January 31 this year.
Of the total number of returning OFWs, 5,477 are classified as land-based, while 4,150 are sea-based workers.