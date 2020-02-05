95 Army personnel affected by Taal eruption get cash aid

The Philippine Army (PA) on Tuesday distributed cash donations to 95 of its personnel who were severely affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano last January 12.

The distribution took place at the PA Grandstand in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Army spokesperson, Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala said.

A total of 95 affected Army personnel, who reside within the volcano's seven-kilometer and 14-kilometer danger zones, received PHP10,000 and PHP5,000 respectively.

Other donations will be sent to their respective accounts by the PA, Zagala added.

Army chief, Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay led the ceremonial awarding of donations to the beneficiaries present as part of his 55th birthday celebration.

In our commitment to serving our country, especially in times of calamities, we end up neglecting our own safety. The Philippine Army, aside from immediately responding to our countrymen in need, do not forget to extend assistance to our soldiers, the PA chief said.

Gapay said this effort shows how the PA cares for its personnel, their families, and their dependents.

Source: Philippines News Agency