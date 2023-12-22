92% of Filipinos hopeful for 2024 – survey

MANILA: Almost all Filipino adults, or 92 percent, said they are hopeful for the new year, according to a recent survey by Pulse Asia. The survey conducted Dec. 3 to 7 showed that only 1 percent will face 2024 without hope, while 7 percent were neither hopeful nor without hope for the coming year. "Amidst the various challenges Filipinos face on a daily basis, most of them continue to remain optimistic, with 92% saying they will face the new year with hope. This is the prevailing sentiment in every geographic area and socio-economic grouping," Pulse Asia said in its report. Ninety-five percent of respondents from the Visayas said they are hopeful, followed by Balance Luzon at 94 percent, National Capital Region at 92 percent, and Mindanao at 84 percent. The same survey also showed that 41 percent of the respondents believe that their holiday celebrations this year will be as prosperous as last year's. Around 30 percent are expecting their celebrations this year to be more prosperous than in 2022. Sixtee n percent said their upcoming holiday celebrations will be the same as last year in the sense that it was not prosperous. Meanwhile, 13 percent said it would be 'poorer' than last year. The survey on the high optimism of Filipinos was made during the same week of the escalating tension in the West Philippine Sea between the Philippines and China, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Surigao del Sur, the bombing at the Mindanao State University in Marawi City and a nationwide transport strike, among others. The nationwide survey was based on a sample of 1,200 representative adults 18 years old and above. It has a ± 2.8 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level. Source: Philippines News Agency