91 DTI-established Negosyo Centers ready to serve MSMEs in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: At least 91 Negosyo Centers in Bicol are now fully operational and ready to serve all micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and would-be entrepreneurs, the Department of Trade and Industry in Bicol (DTI-5) bared Friday.

In a radio interview, DTI-5 regional director Rodrigo Aguilar said MSMEs will now enjoy access to financing, business advisory services, capability building, access to markets and other support services.

"We have 91 Negosyo centers that are ready to help in your business concerns," Aguilar said in the vernacular.

Negosyo Centers are open from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm.

"DTI encourages everyone to avail of the services offered in our Negosyo Centers which include business name, barangay micro business enterprise registration, business advisory, information and advocacy, product development, trade promotion, financing facilitation, and investment promotion," Aguilar added.

Republic Act 10644, or the Go Negosyo Act, mandates that a Negosyo Center should be established nationwide in all cities and municipalities.

Source: Philippines News Agency