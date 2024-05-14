TANAH MERAH, Ninety per cent of graduates of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) institutions in Kelantan have successfully secured employment upon graduation. Kelantan MARA Director Fazli Rizal Ismail said these graduates are from the Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi (KKTM), Kolej Poly-tech Mara (KPTM) and GiatMara, which are in high demand from industries both locally and abroad. He said that there were also graduates who received job offers from Singapore. 'Some of our students, while in their final year, have companies coming to interview and recruit them based on the skills they have acquired at MARA institutions,' he told Bernama at the MARA Prihatin Merakyatkan MARA Programme in Kampung Kelewek here today. Fazli added that there are currently 2,000 students enrolled in MARA institutions in Kelantan. 'We have five MARA Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) and 15 GiatMara centres in Kelantan, as well as a KKTM in Pasir Mas and KPTM in Kota Bharu, which offer education based on Technical and Vocational Education and Traini ng (TVET),' he said. He added that skills possessed by MARA graduates which were highly demanded by industries include electrical, tailoring, food, automotive and construction fields. 'TVET is currently in very high demand from industry players, providing opportunities for our students to secure employment,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency