﻿90% of NegOr Covid-19 deaths were unvaccinated

About 90 percent of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) deaths in Negros Oriental were unvaccinated individuals, a health official said.

There were also deaths among vaccinated individuals but they had comorbidities like cancer, hypertension, diabetes, and other illnesses, Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion said during a virtual presser on Friday afternoon.

Negros Oriental has 750 coronavirus-related deaths as of Friday, according to Department of Health data.

This capital city has the highest number at 158 while the rest of the towns and cities only have double-digit mortalities.

“Please have yourselves vaccinated now against Covid-19 as this is a layer of protection against the disease. Do not believe the myths and conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine,” Estacion said in mixed English and Cebuano.

