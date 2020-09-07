9 Sulu cops face admin raps for death of Army intel officers

The nine police officers involved in the shooting of four military intelligence operatives in Jolo last June and the three top officials in Sulu have been slapped with administrative charges, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan said Monday.

Cascolan said administrative charges have been filed against Senior Master Sgt. Abdelzhimar Padjiri; Master Sgt. Hanie Baddiri; Staff Sgt. Iskandar Susulan; Staff Sgt. Ernisar Sappal; Cpl. Sulki Andaki; Pat. Moh. Nur Pasani; Staff Sgt. Almudzrin Hadjaruddin; Pat. Alkajal Mandangan; and Pat Rajiv Putalan. All are under restrictive custody in Camp Crame.

Based on the findings of the Internal Affairs Service (IAS), the three senior officials—Lt. Col. Michael Bayawan, Jr., the Sulu police chief; Maj. Walter Annayo, the Jolo police chief; and Capt. Ariel Corsino, head of the Sulu drug enforcement unit, are also facing administrative charges since they are also liable under the doctrine of command responsibility.

“I am giving internal affairs unit the free hand in exercising its mandate to determine the administrative liability of these personnel and to impose the appropriate penalty as prescribed under PNP regulations,” Cascolan told reporters in a press briefing.

The National Bureau of Investigation earlier filed criminal cases of murder and planting evidence against the nine cops. It also recommended the filing of complaints for neglect of duty against Bayawan, Annayo, and Corsino.

“These personnel are readily available to face investigation by the panel of summary hearing officers who will determine probable cause to take further admin actions against them,” Cascolan said.

“Let me assure that these personnel will be afforded due process throughout the course of the entire investigation,” he added.

Killed in the June 29 incident were Maj. Marvin Indammog, Capt. Irwin Managuelod, Sgt. Jaime Velasco, and Cpl. Abdal Asula—all Army personnel.

The four were conducting intelligence and monitoring operations against two suspected suicide bombers when gunned down by the police officers. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency