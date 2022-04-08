﻿9 rebels surrender in Sorsogon

At least nine New People’s Army (NPA) rebels have voluntarily surrendered and were welcomed on Thursday by the police and army authorities in Barangay Rangas in Juban town, Sorsogon province, a police report said.

Maj. Malu Calubaquib, chief of the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5), in an interview on Friday said the decision of the former rebels to surrender is a result of the government’s relentless Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP).

“The efforts of the police together with the army to end insurgency in the Bicol region have reaped new success. Those who surrendered included a member of Gabriela-Sorsogon who hid under the name alias ‘Kim’, six members of Larangan 1, Komite ng Probinsya 3, BRPC, and two members of Milisya ng Bayan,” Calubaquib said.

“The former rebels also surrendered one .38-caliber pistol with seven bullets and one MK2 hand grenade,” she added.

The former rebels will undergo debriefing session and will be among those who will be assisted with the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

The PRO-5 and the Philippine Army will continue to convince and encourage other rebels that were blinded by the NPA ideology.

“We will work together to prevent the recruitment of innocent civilians by the said rebel group, especially the youth,” she said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency