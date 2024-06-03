9 rebel returnees in Rizal get cash aid from gov’t

ANTIPOLO CITY: Rizal's provincial government on Monday welcomed nine former rebels of the New People's Army (NPA) back into the fold of the law with some cash and a chance at a fresh start. In ceremonies held at the Ynares Center Complex in this city, the former insurgents divided among themselves a total of PHP716,663 from the provincial government through a program overseen by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., who was present during the payout ceremonies, explained that the cash assistance package covers immediate subsistence aid, livelihood support, reintegration assistance, and remuneration for the firearms that they turned over upon their surrender. "The department remains steadfast in aiding former rebels as they reintegrate into society, fostering brighter futures for themselves and their communities. Together, we can forge a more tranquil and prosperous nation," he said. Governor Nina Ynares of Rizal, meanwhile, underscored the initiative 's importance, calling it a holistic approach to ending the insurgency that does not completely rely on an armed solution. "Collectively, we are shaping our destiny through the care and solidarity we extend to one another. Let us persist in working together for the advancement and harmony of our communities," she said during the ceremonies. Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Cerilo C. Balaoro Jr., commander of the Philippine Army's 202nd Infantry (Unifier) Brigade, hailed the event as evidence of the government's commitment to fulfilling promises to former comrades. "The benefits under E-CLIP (Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program) serve as a testament that we have not forsaken those who have opted for peace," he said. He urged remaining members of the NPA to lay down their arms and reintegrate into society, noting the government's dedication to transforming former rebels into valuable contributors to society. "Together, we can construct a future marked by peace and prosperity," he said. E-CLIP is a gover nment program aimed at facilitating the reintegration of former communist rebels, their spouses, and immediate family back into society through financial and livelihood assistance. Source: Philippines News Agency