9 pertussis cases confirmed in Caraga

BUTUAN CITY: The number of confirmed pertussis (whooping cough) cases in the Caraga Region increased from five to nine over the weekend, the regional Department of Health (DOH-13) office said Monday. The DOH-13 said seven confirmed pertussis cases were recorded in Surigao del Norte, one in Agusan del Sur and one in Agusan del Norte. 'The residents in the region are encouraged to continue following the minimum public health standards for safety,' the agency said in a statement. As of Monday, the number of deaths remained at three. Two of the fatalities were confirmed pertussis cases and one was a suspected case. Seven new suspected cases were also reported last week. The laboratory samples from patients were still being confirmed. Since January 1, DOH-13 has already recorded 54 reported cases of pertussis, though only nine were confirmed in laboratory tests. Pertussis starts as a mild cough and cold that lasts about two weeks, followed by paroxysms or fits of coughing which lasts up to six weeks. It can be treated with antibiotics. The DOH said up to a million vaccines to be procured through the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund are expected to arrive within June. Source: Philippines News Agency