9 nabbed, P4.4-M marijuana seized in Bulacan buy-bust

Nine drug suspects, including a minor, were arrested and some 37 kilograms of marijuana leaves and fruiting tops with a street value of some PHP4.4 million were seized in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Iba here on Sunday.

Lt. Col. Roginald Francisco, Hagonoy chief of police, identified the arrested suspects as Kevin Paul Jose, 26, of Barangay Wawa, Balagtas, Bulacan; Joshua Gabriel Faustino, 23, of Sitio Sandoval, Barangay Iba, Hagonoy; Anthony Chino Morales, 28, of 2046, Unit A, Onyx St. Paco, Manila; Ken Alec MC Claine Cruz, 22, and Tyrone Gipala, 23, both from Barangay Kalawaan, Pasig City; Kate Desaluna, 18, from Tiaong, Quezon province; Marc Mariano, 22, of Panorama Hills, Unit 1, Barangay Kupang, Antipolo City; Ivanah Nanit, 22, of Barangay Jesus Dela Peña, Marikina City, and a 17-year-old from Barangay Kalawaan, Pasig City.

Francisco said that based on the report, the operation was a follow-up to the buy-bust operation of the Northern Police District (NPD) in Caloocan City last Feb. 16 wherein a total of 1.5 kilograms of dried marijuana leaves were confiscated while two drug personalities were arrested.

He said that another follow-up buy-bust operation was conducted on Feb. 29 in Bagong Bantay, Quezon City wherein another five kilos of marijuana were seized and one drug personality was nabbed.

Francisco said the NPD’s anti-illegal drug team coordinated with the Hagonoy police and conducted a joint buy-bust operation against suspect Kevin Paul Jose and his cohorts about 3:20 a.m. in a rest house in Barangay Iba here.

Their arrest resulted in the confiscation of a total of 37 kilos of marijuana leaves and fruiting tops, two pieces of PHP1,000 bill with 20 pieces of boodle money used in buy-bust operation, one large digital weighing scale, two cellphones, grinder, and one unit of Nissan Navara Calibre vehicle.

“The estimated total weight of confiscated dried marijuana leaves and fruiting tops were more or less 37 kilos,” Francisco said.

All the suspects were brought to the NPD-Drug Enforcement Unit office for proper disposition pending the filing of appropriate charges in court against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency