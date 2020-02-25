9 more Japanese telco fraud syndicate members deported

The second batch of Japanese nationals who are part of a syndicate involved in a telecommunications fraud scandal in their country have been deported, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Wednesday.

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the foreigners were escorted by BI and Japanese authorities.

Thirty six silang lahat, nauna nadeport 'yung nine last Monday and nine kanina. The rest, nasa Bicutan pa (In total, there are 36 of them. The first nine were deported last Monday and nine today. The rest are still in Bicutan, she said in a text message.

The nine Japanese nationals identified as Kubo Takumi, Fukata Yuji, Shirai Yoshiki, Tsujimura Koki, Miyauchi Ryunsuke, Sendai Masanori, Miyake Hiroshi, Yamaguchi Shouta, and Ken Kamitani were among those arrested by agents from the BIFugitive Search Unit (FSU) in Makati City on Nov. 13, 2019.

They were flown to Tokyo onboard a Japan Airlines flight from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Wednesday morning after securing necessary clearances.

Meanwhile, the deportation of the remaining Japanese at the BI Detention Center in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig has yet to be finalized.

The group is allegedly engaged in voice phishing operations victimizing Japanese citizens.

The combined losses incurred by the suspects' victims allegedly amounted to more than 2 billion Japanese yen (around PHP924 million).

Source: Philippines News Agency