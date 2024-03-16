9-hour fire leaves P8-M damage in Iloilo City heritage zone

ILOILO CITY: A fire that lasted a little over nine hours gutted two three-story buildings located within the heritage zone of Iloilo City, leaving estimated damage at PHP8.085 million, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). The fire affected a total area of 1,078 square meters, spanning portions of Chinatown along Iznart Street and Calle Real (JM Basa Street). A report furnished by the BFP to Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said the fire began at 11:16 p.m. Friday It reached the fourth alarm at 2:20 a.m. the following day until it was declared fire out at 8:25 a.m. Arson investigator FO2 John Paquito Verano said the fire gutted the Divinagracia and Dominican Sister buildings. The fire originated from the Emerald Finance Corporation on the second floor of the Divinagracia building. Verano said it took them nine hours to contain the fire because the buildings contained highly combustible materials like rubber, ready-to-wear clothing, and plastic wares. In a statement, Treñas said he instructed the Offic e of the Building Official (OBO) to work with the BFP on the possible causes of the fire. 'The OBO shall immediately inspect the electrical connections of all heritage buildings in the downtown area. These are the jewels of Iloilo City,' he said. As Iloilo City representative in 2013, Treñas was the author of Republic Act 10555, or the Act Declaring the Jaro Cathedral, Molo Church, the Iloilo City Central Business District, Fort San Pedro, Jaro Plaza Complex, Molo Plaza Complex and Plaza Libertad Complex, all Located in the City of Iloilo, as Cultural Heritage Tourism Zone. 'I will be asking the help of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines what we can do to help preserve these heritage structures,' he added. Since those affected are private buildings, Treñas said the help might involve technical assistance only. Source: Philippines News Agency