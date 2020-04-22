9 gov’t cash grantees in NegOcc nabbed for drugs, gambling

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) has cautioned anew the recipients of the social amelioration grant against using the amount for illegal activities.

The warning was issued by Col. Romeo Baleros, police provincial director, on Wednesday after nine residents of Victorias City, who have received cash assistance of PHP6,000 each from the national government, were arrested for engaging in illegal drugs and illegal gambling.

Lt. Col. Edison Garcia, public information officer of NOCPPO, said the names of those arrested are in the list of the beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“The chief of Victorias City police (Lt. Col. Eduardo Corpuz) has confirmed that they have received the cash grant,” Garcia told the Philippine News Agency.

On Monday, three drug personalities were arrested during a buy-bust operation at Villa Miranda in Barangay 6A at around 7:30 p.m.

The suspects were identified as Belen Castro, 42; Maricar Dolendo, 37; and Jerson Miranda, 29. They yielded about two grams of shabu valued at PHP20,000.

They are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On Tuesday, six persons were arrested while playing “mahjong” at around 4:30 p.m. at Villa Victoria in Barangay 13.

Arrested were Danilo Artagame, 54; Luisa Fernandez, 53; Elizabeth Gallego, 50: Rodel Octoso, 48; Lynn Ticar, 47; and Christianne Abancio, 38.

The suspects are facing charges for violation of Presidential Decree 1602.

“The financial aid is supposed to help alleviate the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to vulnerable families. It’s disheartening that instead of buying essential needs, they chose to spend it on their vices,” Baleros said.

The social amelioration grant is being distributed by the DSWD through Emergency Subsidy Program (ESP) provided under Section 4 (c) of Republic Act 11469 or the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act”.

In Western Visayas, including Negros Occidental and Bacolod City, each family-beneficiary is expected to receive a total of PHP12,000 or PHP6,000 each for April and May.

Source: Philippines News Agency