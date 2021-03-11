9 female nurses, 28 other AFP officers get promotion

A total of nine female nurses are among the 37 senior military officers who were promoted to higher ranks on Wednesday.

Navy Capt. Jonathan Zata, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief, said all newly-promoted officers are regular and reserve senior officers from the military’s Technical and Administrative Service (TAS).

AFP deputy chief-of-staff Vice Admiral Erick Kagaoan presided over the donning of ranks ceremony at the Tejeros Hall, Commissioned Officers Country in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Newly promoted officers from the AFP’s Nurse Corps include Colonel Darlene D. Flores and Reserve Colonels Lourdes P. Dacoscos, Barbara Lollini C. Conte, Erlyn N. Espera, Annaliza U. Yanto, Maria Teresa B. Rudio, Arlene M. Mandal, Jeanette S. Rivarez, and Assumption R. Dy, who all belong to the Nurse Corps.

Other promoted officers were from the Medical Corps (five), Medical Administrative Corps (three), Veterinary Corps (five), Judge Advocate General Service (five), Corps of Professors (two), Dental Service (four), and Chaplain Service (four).

The promotees from the Medical Corps were Colonel Nealon Eugene P. Batalla and Reserve Colonels Jonna D. Dalaguit, William P. Uy, Alan E. Romero, and Santiago O. Rodriguez, Jr. who are military doctors assigned in different medical facilities of the AFP.

Meanwhile, the promoted officers from the Medical Administrative Corps were Colonel Marvin A. De Jesus and Reserve Colonels Joseph Alain U. Ibuna, and Jayson A. Aguila.

The promoted officers from the Veterinary Corps are Colonel Paul Vincent D. Fajardo and Reserve Colonels William A. Averion, Peter Tom T. Alangui, Nelson S. Simpliciano, and Perpetuo P. Tan Jr.

Meanwhile, Colonels Allan L. Tiu, Rolando C. Escalona Jr, Rosel L. Tan, and Reserve Colonels Primitivo M. Corpuz, Jr. and Ma. Victoria R. Odulio are from the Judge Advocate General Service while Colonels Jesus Francisco M. Torbela and Aristotle D. Maglasang are regular officers from the Corps of Professors.

The newly-promoted reserve officers from the Dental Service are Colonels Ruel P. Baldeo, Abner E. Viray, Rogelio T. Montero, Jr., and Joel A. Arcilla.

From the Chaplain Service, promoted were Reserve Colonels Carlito T. Buslon, Daneck E. Dang-Awan, Rene E. Tambago and Pablito F. Melchor.

“We honor the distinguished officers who have exemplified our fundamental virtues of patriotism, integrity and service, thereby creating a reputable name for themselves as dependable and competent leaders of our organization,” Kagaoan said.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed the promotion of the 37 senior military officers to the rank of colonel.

“To our newly promoted colonels, now that you have taken a notch higher in our organization, I would like to remind you that promotion is both a privilege and a duty – a privilege bestowed upon us by the organization and a duty we owe to our country and people. Let us be reminded that ours is a vocation of public service – we serve to protect our fellow Filipinos,” he added.