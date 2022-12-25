9-day ‘Simbang Gabi’ ends sans hitches

MANILA: The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) credited the public and force multipliers for ensuring the safe and peaceful celebration of the nine-day “Simbang Gabi” (dawn Mass) that culminated in the Christmas Eve mass.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, in a statement on Sunday, said there were no records of illegal discharge of firearms, casualties of stray bullets and fires due to firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices.

“We are happy that generally, we were able to peacefully and solemnly secure Simbang Gabi 2022 with no recorded significant incident. This will not be possible without the help and support of those who participated, our team, and of course, our force multipliers. Thank you very much,” Estomo said

Source: Philippines News Agency