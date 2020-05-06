8K public utility drivers in Region 1 to get cash aid

Around 8,000 public utility drivers in Region 1 (Ilocos) will receive emergency cash aid under the social amelioration program (SAP), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) regional office confirmed.

Lawyer Anabel Marzan-Nullar, LTFRB Ilocos regional transportation development office chief, said the number of possible beneficiaries was submitted to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which will fund the program.

“We have submitted the list to DSWD and they have already processed about 3,000 of the submitted names,” she said in a phone interview Wednesday.

The DSWD is cross-matching the list with the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries and other national government agencies also providing emergency cash aid under SAP to avoid duplication, she added.

“All drivers were included in the list but those who are members of the 4Ps, and those who have claimed from the Department of Labor and Employment or received cash aid from other agencies through SAP are no longer qualified for LTFRB’s cash aid,” Nullar said.

Once the DSWD approves the list of driver-beneficiaries, the amount ranging from PHP5,000 to PHP8,000 to be determined by the agency will be downloaded to the drivers’ cash cards, she said.

She, however, clarified the cash aid does not include tricycle drivers, as they are no longer under LTFRB but are under the jurisdiction of the local government units.

Meanwhile, Nullar said the LTFRB waives penalties for the transactions not processed during the enhanced community quarantine.

Source: Philippines News Agency