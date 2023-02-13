8K athletes, coaches set to join Davao Region sports meet

DAVAO CITY: Following the long hiatus brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Davao del Norte province is in the thick of preparations for the face-to-face Davao Regional Athletic Association (DAVRAA) Meet from April 24-28 this year.

In a statement Monday, Governor Edwin Jubahib said the preparation started after finalizing discussions on the venue with officials from the Department of Education in Davao Region (DepEd-11).

"We are honored to host this year's DAVRAA Meet to showcase the athletic talent and skills of the young athletes in our region. We are committed to providing a world-class venue and facilities to help ensure this important event’s success of DepEd’s sports development program,” he said.

An estimated 8,000 athletes, coaches, chaperons, and technical officials from different DepEd school division offices are expected to join the event across the region.

Jubahib said the event will be held at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex, a world-class venue providing the required facilities for both athletes and spectators.

The governor said the province is also proud of its athletes as the event “will provide them with opportunities to interact and compete with athletes from other parts of the region.”

Jubahib said the 2023 DAVRAA Meet is a testament to Davao del Norte's commitment to promoting sports and youth development.

"Let us work together to make the 2023 DAVRAA Meet a memorable and successful event. I am confident we can make this happen with everyone’s support,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency