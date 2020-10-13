89% of Covid-19 patients in C. Visayas have recovered: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) in Region 7 (Central Visayas) said the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries in the region is now pegged at 19,150, which is 89 percent of the 21,508 cases logged since the onset of the health crisis.

On Monday, the agency recorded 106 recoveries in the region in just one day.

The DOH-7 case bulletin released Monday night said the province of Cebu topped the list of localities that recorded additional recoveries with 81 patients, followed by this city (18), Mandaue City (6) and the city of Lapu-Lapu (1).

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist and spokesperson on Covid-19, said apart from the rising number of coronavirus recoveries in Central Visayas, the agency also recorded a descending care utilization rate since the region was placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) last September.

Loreche, however, said despite the downward trend of cases, the DOH-7 prefers to sustain the momentum in the fight against Covid-19 by extending the MGCQ status in the region until the yearend.

“I had explained it that although the numbers continue to go down until the end of October, our case utilization rate also continues to go down, our active cases also go down. The next question is, are we now ready for the new normal? My personal take on this is to maintain MGCQ to make sure there would no surge of cases in Christmas and New Year,” she said.

Loreche said allowing less restrictions this early might make the people complacent and ignore the minimum health standards.

She said she has seen many people in Cebu who are out of their homes not wearing masks and no longer observing physical distancing.

Meanwhile, the region recorded 30 new cases on Monday. Of the number, 13 are from the city, 10 from the province, four from Bohol, two from Mandaue City and one from Lapu-Lapu City.

The region now has a total of 1,060 active cases, which is 4.9 percent of the case tally since March.

On Monday, two deaths due to Covid-19 were reported, one from Mandaue City and the other from an undisclosed town in the province. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency