88 Quezon’s 2nd district college students get P2.2M financial aid

LUCENA: Some 88 college students from the 2nd district of this province on Thursday received a total of PHP2.2 million in educational assistance from funds allocated by the Alliance of Organizations, Networks and Associations (ALONA) Partylist. The funds, which originated from Alona Partylist Rep. Anna Villaraza-Suarez's office, were channeled through the Commission on Higher Education's Student Monetary Assistance for Recovery and Transition (CHED SMART). The student-beneficiaries, enrolled at both public and private schools, personally received the PHP25,000 educational assistance along with their parents and guardians in ceremonies held at the Department of Public Works and Highways compound in this city. "This batch is just an initial group of beneficiaries. There will be another batch from my office. We are hoping for you to utilize this assistance to help you in reaching your goals - marching on stage for your graduation," Quezon 2nd District Rep. David Suarez, the spouse of Villaraza-Suarez, said du ring the turnover ceremony. Aside from the one-time grant from Alona Partylist, Suarez said his office is also making scholarship grants available to financially struggling but deserving college students, whether they be studying in private or public institutions. Meanwhile, CHED Commissioner Prospero De Vera urged the recipients to take advantage of all the assistance the government can extend and advised that they be mindful to use the assistance wisely. "I'm happy that my office was instrumental in providing you with this assistance, through the initiative of Rep. Anna Villaraza-Suarez. Of course, we should be also thankful to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez for all the aid they have made available for the young people," he said in a video message. Source: Philippines News Agency