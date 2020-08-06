88.5% of learners enrolled in CAR: DepEd

The Department of Education in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DepEd-CAR) has reported that 88.5 percent of its target learners are now enrolled for the school year 2020-2021.

As of August 4, DepEd-CAR has enrolled 372,716 in 2,188 public and private schools in the whole region, some 50,000 short of its 420,000 target.

DepEd-CAR said there were 26,850 who enrolled in Kindergarten; 185,309 in Elementary; 113,921 in Junior High School; 38,554 in Senior High School; 531 non-graded learners with disabilities; and 7,551 in the Alternative Learning System (ALS).

Broken down per school division offices (SDO), enrolment in Abra has reached 55,224; Apayao, 32,616; Baguio, 63,194; Benguet, 86,230; Ifugao, 40,043; Kalinga, 19,869; Mt. Province, 36,991; and Tabuk City with 38,549.

Georaloy Palao-ay, of the DepEd-CAR public affairs office, said other sectors in the community including other agencies in government are now working with them in trying to locate learners who are not yet enrolled including those in far-flung communities.

“The barangay officials are helping us look for the learners in their respective barangays,” Palao-ay said as he called on other sectors to help look for those children not yet enrolled for the coming school year.

He also asked help in convincing parents or guardians who have decided not to enroll their children this school year due to the lack of finances.

Palao-ay said the department will provide the education to the children without the parents needing to procure gadgets if they do not have any.

He added that all the SDOs are partnering with different groups in their areas to successfully implement the blended learning system.

In Benguet, Dr. Benilda Daycata said that they are resorting to “election campaign-like” information dissemination in the communities to encourage the parents and guardians to register their children.

“The mayors of the 13 municipalities have recorded a ‘call for enrollment’ message which we are playing on public address system, the vehicle going around so that the people will know,” she said.

She assured parents in the province that there is no reason to worry if they do not have gadgets or internet connectivity.

“We have prepared a flexible learning modality specific to a learner’s need. If they do not have a cellphone, a laptop or any gadget, there is nothing to worry about because their children can continue their education without them (parents/guardians) spending,” she said.

She said modules are being reproduced and will be delivered to the children’s houses.

“What is important right now is that they enroll so that we will know their specific condition and needs,” Daytaca said.

In Baguio, the SDO also partnered with the Parents, Teachers Association (PTA), and alumni associations of the different schools.

MOA with uniformed personnel

The department also signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the Philippine Army (PA) based in the Cordillera, for the smooth implementation of the blended learning system.

The PNP and the BJMP personnel with teaching experience or who are licensed teachers will provide “para-teacher” services. They will be the ones to be called by the learners who need one-on-one assistance in answering the modules if they need help.

The AFP, BFP, and the Army will help in delivering the modules to the students, as well as collecting the same materials after.

DepEd-CAR has been preparing for a flexible learning modality which they have been practicing in dry-runs in the past days.

Palao-ay said that while there is a difficulty, they will perform what needs to be done with the help of the community, the other agencies, and the parents themselves to continue the education of some 420,000 learners in the Cordillera.

