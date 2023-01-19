870 trike drivers, operators in C. Luzon get fuel subsidy

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: Some 870 members of the tricycle operators and drivers’ associations (TODAs) in Central Luzon have received fuel subsidies from the government.

Anthony Nuyda, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) regional head, said on Thursday TODA members from the three provinces –Bataan, Bulacan and Nueva Ecija– have initially received the fuel subsidy that could help them cope with the rising fuel prices.

Nuyda said each qualified TODA member received PHP1,000 in fuel subsidy.

Of the total beneficiaries, he said 645 are from Bataan, 176 from Bulacan, and 49 from Nueva Ecija.

“Initially, nakapagbigay na through Land Bank of the Philippines sa tatlong probinsya ng Central Luzon at tuloy tuloy po yun (Initially, the fuel subsidy has already been distributed in three provinces of Central Luzon through Land Bank of the Philippines and it will continue),” Nuyda said in a regional television interview.

He said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Land Bank of the Philippines, distributed the subsidy to TODA member-beneficiaries while the funds came from the Department of Budget and Management.

“The DILG, which is part of the committee, submits the list of the beneficiaries that came from the local government units. But the final approval and verification came from the national level,” he added.

