87% of Cebu City’s Covid-19 patients have recovered: DOH-7

The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas reported on Wednesday that 87 percent of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients here have recovered. With the addition of 50 new recoveries, the number of individuals in the city afflicted with Covid-19 has dropped to 598, according to DOH-7’s latest case bulletin.

The Health agency bared that 8,408 Covid-19 patients out of the 9,659 total cases in the city have beaten the disease while the remaining 598 are still receiving treatment. Mild and asymptomatic cases are at several patient care centers while severe cases are admitted in hospitals.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist and Covid-19 spokesperson, however, said the progress in managing the coronavirus crisis should not be a reason to relax the minimum health protocols.

“We want to be on MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) the entire time even in Christmas time and on the New Year and beyond,” Loreche said during a virtual presser organized by the Philippine Information Agency.

On Wednesday, Cebu City reported only six new cases out of 26 positive results released by the DOH-7. Thirteen cases are registered in different component cities and towns of Cebu province while three cases each are in the independent cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

On the same day, however, two patients were recorded to have died due to coronavirus-related complications. The two new reported fatalities brought the tally of mortalities in the city to 653.

The bulletin also revealed that 37 patients from Cebu province (except highly urbanized cities) and another 17 patients from Lapu-Lapu City also recovered from Covid-19. There are no recoveries reported in Mandaue City.

Loreche said the cooperation of residents have contributed to the drop in the number of Covid-19 cases here and neighboring localities.

“I would like to congratulate everybody kasi (because) this MGCQ, which is the most lenient form of quarantine, would not have become a reality if kita lang sa gobyero ang naghimo niani kun dili tungod ni sa tabang sa tanan (we in government are not the ones that do it alone but because of the help of all). So we are happy and we want to keep it that way),” she said.

Loreche said that while they noticed a slight increase in the number of confirmed cases in other cities like Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, the figures are, however, compensated with the significant spike of recoveries.

She added that the DOH will not stop releasing “census cases” on a daily basis in order to inform the people of the progress in managing the infectious viral disease.

Source: Philippines News Agency