MANILA: A total of 87 new immigration officers are now serving at different frontline offices of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) nationwide. In a news release Thursday, Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the new immigration officers graduated on Jan. 30 after completing the Border Control Officers Module (BCOM) I training at BI Academy in Clark, Pampanga. The graduation rites held at the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) theater in Pasay City served as the culminating activity of the training for Class 25 and 26 of immigration officers, he said. Tansingco highlighted the rigorous training that the officers undergo prior to deployment. 'These new immigration officers have been trained to serve following our core values of patriotism, integrity, and professionalism. We trust that the new batches remain faithful to their duties as defenders of our borders,' he added. Ronaldo Ledesma, chief of the BI's Board of Special Inquiry and Learning and Development Section, served as the keynote speaker, while Immigration officers Ana Lorraine Manalo and Marc Erico Ong delivered their valedictory address for their classes. Tansingco also reminded the new officers to ensure proper conduct at the frontlines and vowed zero tolerance for inappropriate or unprofessional behavior. Source: Philippines News Agency