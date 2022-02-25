﻿85th Araw ng Davao goes online for 3rd time

For the third time since the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic was declared in March 2020, the celebration of the 85th Araw ng Dabaw will still be held online.

In a video message Wednesday afternoon, Vice Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte urged the Dabawenyos to join the virtual festivities.

“Our celebration would still be online because we are still battling with the threats of Covid-19,” he said.

Duterte also urged the Dabawenyos to enjoy the fruits and other delicacies in the city.

“Let’s celebrate the Araw ng Dabaw as united Dabawenyos,” he said.

The city government decided to continue with the virtual celebration this year despite the easing of regulations covering events by government offices in the barangay, local, and national level, including government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) events.

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte issued an executive order allowing face-to-face, hybrid, or online facilitation of events like the inauguration, anniversary, thanksgiving, groundbreaking activity, ribbon-cutting, blessing, turnover, program launching, salo-salo, birthday, press conference, oath-taking program, photo opportunity, retirement honors, welcome honors, testimonial program, summer outing, team building, training events, seminars, and other similar activities.

In an interview with Philippine News Agency on Thursday, Generose Tecson, head of the city tourism operations office, urged Dabawenyos to follow the minimum public health standards (MPHS).

“We’re pushing to go on to the new normal but with the awareness that Covid-19 is still very much around. The only way that we can manage it is if we follow MPHS and to do that, as individuals, we have to be disciplined and responsible,” she said.

Tecson stressed the need for an information campaign so that people will be more mindful of their actions.

“All the protocols are in place. It is high time that Dabawenyos show that we are disciplined,” she added.

