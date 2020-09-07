84% of Covid-19 cases in Central Visayas recover

At least 84 percent of the total reported coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in Central Visayas region have recovered from the deadly viral disease, the Department of Health in Region 7 (DOH-7) said on Sunday.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 regional director, said 16,217 patients across the four provinces in Region 7 have already recovered from Covid-19 since the outset of the pandemic in January. This represents 84 percent of the 19,332 total active cases reported as of September 6.

Bernadas noted that 5,575 were added to the total number of recoveries in the region, which is a 34 percent increase from the 10,642 patients recovered a month ago (Aug. 6), while majority of the localities in the region were still under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The DOH-7 also listed 66 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, of which 50 percent (33 cases) are from Cebu province (excluding highly urbanized cities in Metro Cebu), 24 percent (16 cases) are from Cebu City, 11 cases from Mandaue City, five cases from Bohol, and one from Lapu-Lapu City.

The number of patients who have recovered brought the total active cases in Central Visayas to 1,976 which is already 10 percent of the regional tally of 19,332 total active cases.

Bernadas noted that Cebu City is no longer the topnotcher in terms of number of total active cases in the region as Cebu province has 861 active cases, followed by Mandaue City with 356 active cases, Cebu City with 351, Lapu-Lapu City with 210, and 158 in Bohol and 40 in Negros Oriental.

Also on Sunday, the DOH-7 reported that two patients from Cebu province died because of Covid-19.

The cumulative number of fatalities in Central Visayas already reached 1,139 which is 5.8 percent of the 19,332 total cases reported.

Of the 1,139 deaths, Cebu City was listed to have the highest number of fatalities with 658; followed by the Cebu province with 294; Lapu-Lapu City, 91; Mandaue City, 88; and four each in Bohol and Negros Oriental.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist and Covid-19 spokesperson, said the residents in the region are quite aware that observing minimum health protocols such as wearing of face masks, physical distancing and constant handwashing could prevent transmission of coronavirus.

“The virus is still there. Again, the proper health standards since the beginning of the pandemic will still be very helpful in preventing the spread,” Loreche said. (PNA)

