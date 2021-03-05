84% of barangays in Bacolod City now Covid-free

Some 84 percent or 51 of the 61 villages in this city are now considered free from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) after recording zero active cases in the past two weeks.

Data released by the Emergency Operations Center on Thursday showed barangays that are Covid-free for the past 14 days include all the city’s 41 urban villages or Barangays 1 to 41.

Of the 20 rural villages, the 10 without active cases are Barangays Alijis, Cabug, Felisa, Granada, Montevista, Pahanocoy, Punta Taytay, Sum-ag, Tangub, and Vista Alegre.

The remaining 10 still with active cases are Alangilan, Banago, Bata, Estefania, Handumanan, Mandalagan, Mansilingan, Singcang-Airport, Taculing, and Villamonte.

As of March 3, Bacolod has 69 active cases out of the 5,838 confirmed cases. A total of 5,581 have already recovered while 188 have died.

Although Bacolod has already been logging single-digit cases daily, Mayor Evelio Leonardia continued to remind the people of Bacolod to follow the minimum health protocols.

He also appealed for the cooperation of the Bacolodnons in the implementation of the local vaccination program as the city has been recognized by the Department of Health-Western Visayas as the most prepared local government unit in terms of vaccination plan among cities and provinces in the region.

“We simply submitted our vaccination roadmap without knowing there was a DOH ranking system. Our unity and teamwork are paying off. We continue to appeal for the cooperation of our people in the implementation of our vaccination program,” he added.

Bacolod aims to vaccinate 68 percent of its total population, which is equivalent to 424,992 out of 624,987 individuals.

Based on the DOH guidelines, in Phase 1, Bacolod is targeting to vaccinate health workers, senior citizens, indigents, military and uniformed personnel, other workers in the frontlines, and people with special needs.

Source: Philippines News Agency